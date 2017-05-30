Rescued Torah scroll symbolizes Jewish resilience

A scroll rescued during Kristallnacht is on display at Chabad of Snohomish County in Lynnwood. (Photo: KING)

A sacred screed symbolizing the survival of the Jewish people is on display for a short time in Lynnwood.

The scroll holds the five books of the Torah including the Ten Commandments. It is written on delicate parchment paper and believed to be approximately 150 years old.

The scriptures date back thousands of years, but the story of the scroll itself is one for the ages.

That story begins November 9, 1938 – Kristallnacht or The Night of Broken Glass. Nazis looted thousands of Jewish stores, burned more than 1,200 synagogues and sent thousands to concentration camps.

In the midst of it all, a 14-year-old Hamburg boy named Isaac Schwartz salvaged the scroll and hid it away until it was retrieved years later after the Nazis had been defeated.

"For him to have had the place of mind to do that is just unbelievable," said Rabbi Berel Paltiel of Chabad of Snohomish County. "The Nazis didn't just seek to destroy the Jewish body but the spirit. They saw the Torah scroll as that spirit. "

The scroll was painstakingly restored by hand over an 18-month period in keeping with Jewish law. It is on loan to Chabad of Snohomish County this weekend through New York City's Jewish Learning Institute.

The appearance of the scroll in Lynnwood comes at a time when evidence of antisemitism appears to be on the rise in Western Washington and around the world.

To Paltiel and his 79-year-old father, Abba, who escaped communist Russia in 1946, the Torah is further proof of the resilience of the Jewish people.

"In my short history on this planet I've seen enormous pressures to eradicate what we stand for," said the elder Paltiel. "They are not here. We are here."

"The people who studied this Torah were all probably killed in the Holocaust," said Berel Paltiel. "One thing I am confident of is the Jews of Hamburg are smiling now, knowing their Torah scroll, which they cherished so much, isn't just on display somewhere. It's being used, it's being studied, and it's being celebrated. That's what this is all about."

