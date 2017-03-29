KING
Reports of officer-involved shooting on Capitol Hill

WUSA 7:00 AM. PDT March 29, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - An officer-involved shooting has been reported near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday morning, according to WUSA9 Bruce Leshan. 

Leshan is reporting that the officer-involved shooting happened near the Capitol and Botanical Gardens.

A police presence can be seen in the area, according to WUSA9's digital director, Sonia Dasgupta. Police have apparently blocked off the road by the Botanical Gardens. 

