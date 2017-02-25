Reporter's Notebook: Bigger than baseball

Share This Story

It started with a conversation a few years back.

"Have you heard of this new Academy in the Dominican Republic?" said a Mariners executive over a lunch meeting.

“Tell me more,” I said.

It's often how these ideas start for a reporter, like me: a casual conversation which sparks an interest.

"Wait, why are the Mariners spending millions in the Dominican Republic?"

I developed a plan, centered around the franchise, the history, and the love of baseball in the Dominican.

It went nowhere.

Months later, I would have a conversation with my then-assistant News Director Cheryl Carson, as we were talking at an event sponsored by Robinson Cano called "Canoche." The Mariners, after all, had made a splash by signing the Dominican-born Cano.

"No brainer," she told me then. "We should do it."

Still, in the world of journalism, it can be hard to push the run across the plate. Your grand ambitions can be altered by competing forces, and stories. It happens. Cheryl and I kept it in the back pocket, for when the time was right.

That was this year.

The Mariners are fresh off a competitive season and playoff push. They've since signed Dominican-born Nelson Cruz, and optimism is at its highest in the last decade. We also knew, from the research I had done, there were good stories to tell about Cano, Cruz and the entire Mariners franchise operation.

Cheryl, now KING's News Director, gave the signal in January to round third and head for home -- or in this case, the Dominican Republic.

Photographer Ty Nguyen and I headed for the DR in the first weekend of February and neither of us had been there before. The only word of warning we had was not to drive. That was a good recommendation.

The Dominican Capital of Santo Domingo is an amazing major city full of history and culture.

KING 5's Chris Daniels reports from the Dominican Republic.

Christopher Columbus sailed there in 1492, and there are multiple statues to honor him, and the fight for Dominican independence. In fact, a massive obelisk stands near the city's shoreline, established by a dictator, but would later take on new meaning for the people who fought back.

After Ty and I dropped off our bags at the airport, we headed straight into the city's historic center. Our cab driver plopped us a city square where we saw multiple television cameras and some man shaking hands with security surrounding him.

"What the…," I think I said to Ty as we exited the cab.

Welcome to Santo Domingo!

Undeterred, we walked up to the mob of reporters and the man who was -- no joke -- kissing babies.

"Who is that guy?" I asked a random observer.

"Presidential candidate."

I thought to myself how we couldn't escape politics.

Ty and I meandered down a pedestrian corridor toward Parque Colon, named after that Columbus guy. The predominantly Catholic city was alive for a Sunday. Ty and I found a freestyle rap battle with a bunch of kids wearing American-branded hats and jerseys. My wheels started turning and Ty was smiling.

Life in the Dominican Republic: Rap battle

We knew Monday morning we'd planned on meeting up with Robinson Cano. But, the whole situation was odd. We had a driver who didn't speak English and didn't necessarily know where we were going. However, I knew it was somewhere in a cattle field in the southeast part of the island.

Our driver, Domingo, would end up being our guardian angel and a man who is funny in any language. He somehow zigged and zagged on some crazy roads until we pulled up to a chain link fence.

"Um…" I said out loud as we sat there – somewhere -- on a dusty road in the Dominican Republic.

Mariners All Star Robinson Cano is opening up about how he's trying to help others in his native country of the Dominican Republic.

The gate opened and we drove down a path to a baseball field with "Jose Cano" written on the side. We parked, as Ty's video shows, the cows were undeterred by a little baseball or our presence.

It was here, on this tiny field, we found the Mariners All-Star throwing the ball around with his new teammate Jean Segura, also from the Republic, as Cano's father Jose, friends, family and local kids all looked on. For four hours in the hot sun Ty and I walked around that ballpark and at every turn someone was offering us bottled water. Cano put on a show and was happy to talk to us about what the sport has meant for him, and what he's now doing to give back.

You see, a lot of people may not know that Cano, while raised in the Dominican Republic, also spent a few years in the U.S. school system. He was afforded the chance because Jose was also in the states. It gave Cano a chance to see U.S. schools and the stark difference with the classrooms in the DR. He told us at length about the stigma attached. It's what led to him to spend money on the construction of the RC-22 Dream School in a poor barrio of San Pedro de Macoris.

We were ushered there and given a personalized tour by the school's director. The kids, all aged between 3 and 5, were adorable. As Ty and I went out into the schoolyard to get some video, they ran up and spontaneously hugged us, fascinated by our presence and, in particular, Ty's camera.

I think their smiles, which Ty so perfectly captured, said it all.

On Tuesday, we were met my Martin Valerio, the manager of the Mariners Dominican Academy, in Boca Chica. Valerio would tell us he was a banker with a love of baseball that the M's convinced to take the job a few years ago.

I was convinced, by the end of the day, he was the perfect hire.

As we drove out into the jungle, the sky was still dark. But as Martin took his SUV down a dirt road, the Mariners logo magically appeared and we pulled up to a gate with a Washington State flag flying overhead.

"We are here," Martin said to Ty and I. "This is your house for the day."

We sat in a coaches meeting, hung out on the fields with the players and got a full tour. It was unprecedented access for a U.S. television crew.

Frankly, the Mariners had to do something to keep up with their MLB counterparts, as all 30 teams have some kind of presence in the country. The San Francisco Giants have a complex next door. But the M's will tell you they've gone above and beyond to provide their players with an education.

Top Seattle Mariners officials and others in the organization are trying to tackle an education gap in the Dominican Republic.

Valerio, and every other local person we spoke with on the ground, acknowledge the school system is subpar. It's backed up by most studies.

Valerio was one of the lucky ones. He and other M's officials fully admit that only 30 percent of the players, living at the facility, will actually make it off to the island, so the education is more important than it may seem on the surface.

Seven players, this year, received their high school equivalency courses and they'll have a "graduation ceremony" in March.

Valerio shuttled us around and never looked stressed, even as we drove through a poor barrio in Boca Chica. The two lane road was clogged with three lanes of traffic, pedestrians, wild dogs and other animals. Oh, and did I mention the people on motorcycles all over the place? At one point, we pulled to a stop light and cars were parked in oncoming traffic.

Ty and I looked at each other and we both raised an eyebrow.

I asked Martin at one point if he's ever driven in the states and he said yes, but that, "It's too organized."

Martin was able to take us to the bank so we could get some Dominican pesos and helped us navigate the crowd … and the surroundings. But before we left, he turned to Ty and I and said, "I have to show you something."

We walked into an adjoining building to find a Dominican baseball museum. It wasn't just one display, but several, highlighting the rich history in the Dominican dating back to players like Juan Marichal and the Alou brothers – who, I might add, all played minor league ball in Tacoma. Martin knew that fact! He would tell us the museum, which features game-worn jerseys and the names of nearly every Dominican-born player to play in the majors, was part of the deal to build the bank.

Martin knows his stuff and the best restaurants in town. If you every visit Santo Domingo, visit Buche Perico and tell them Martin sent you.

Domingo picked Ty and I up before dawn for the last part of the adventure on Wednesday. It was a four-hour drive from Santo Domingo to Nelson Cruz's hometown of Las Matas de Santa Cruz, which is about 20 miles from the Haitian border.

In order to get there, you have to navigate a national park and multiple small towns. I'm glad I didn't read a whole lot about the dangers of the roads in advance, but if you do you'll find out just how bad they are.

The World Health Organization has rated them among the deadliest in the Western Hemisphere, if not the world. Why? According to one study, there are more licensed motorcycles than cars and they share the road with automobiles. At the same time, there are men and women carrying agricultural goods on their heads across the road.

There also doesn't seem to be any attention to speed limits, or enforcement, and there is definitely an issue with stray dogs, goats and cattle.

We saw most people on bikes without helmets, including a woman holding a baby and another family of four on one motorcycle.

Did I mention that some people don't use their lights in the dark?

Yeah, dangerous stuff.

Yet, Domingo somehow navigated it perfectly.

At times, he would hit the brakes, throw up his hands and mutter at the vision in front of him. I couldn't see it, but Domingo would spot someone a hundred yards down the road on a motorcycle in the dark.

By the time we got to Las Matas, Cruz was just waking up. We spent the better part of the day with him and his family. He was honored that we'd made the trip.

Cruz was eager to point out some of the issues in his home country and the needs. He's done a lot and paid for a lot in his hometown in the interest of public safety. Cruz told us it all dated back to lessons he learned as kid from his father.

KING 5's Chris Daniels reports from Las Matas de Santa Cruz.

The Police Station was an eye opener. As you may have seen in our story, it's essentially a shack with a plywood jail. There is raw sewage directly in front of the station.

On top of that, the town only has three officers. As we stood there, Cruz's trainer, who is from Brooklyn, and was along for the trip, stared in amazement.

"Puts things in perspective," he said.

The officers also didn't have any way to respond to crimes, as they don't have a car or a form of transportation. Cruz said if something happened they'd have to hitch a ride. Hence, why he bought them a motorcycle.

All told - Cruz has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in the interest of public safety in Las Matas.

And it all comes back to baseball.

To a person, whether it be Cruz, Cano, or someone else, Dominicans describe the sport as something more -- a way out, a way to pay back your community.

Dominican boys who aspire to be like the pros say baseball is more than just a sport.

I hope Ty and I were able to get that across in our series of reports. Ty's pictures and video made the stories … I just supplied some words.

We both had a passion to tell the stories and the transcendent nature of them.

Special thanks to the Seattle Mariners, Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz, Martin Valerio and others who dedicated so much time to us during our trip.

Thanks to Domingo for keeping us safe.

Our digital team also worked hard to collate all the material and make it sing, led by Kelsey Mallahan.

I hope you also realize it's rare that a television station will dedicate this amount of resources, in time, television minutes and money to tell this story.

It doesn't happen without the support of Jim Rose, KING's General Manager, Russ Walker, our Assistant News Director and a talented editor, who asked me all the tough questions in advance, and, of course, Cheryl, who shared the vision with me so many months ago.

Thanks for watching, interacting and reading.

We'll see you at Safeco Field.