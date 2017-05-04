Rep. Reichert voting 'no' on GOP health bill

Rep. Dave Reichert, R-Wash. (Photo: KING 5 News)

Rep. Dave Reichert, R-Wash., says he will vote 'no' on the GOP health care repeal and replacement bill going to the floor Thursday.

"This is not to be about party politics. It’s not about retaining my seat or gathering my votes. This is about the healthcare of America. We need to do the right thing by Americans. And this bill, although a good attempt, falls short. That’s the struggle I’ve been having," Rep. Reichert told KING 5 by phone ahead of the vote.

Reichert, who had been undecided since the initial health care vote faltered on March 25, said he does not believe the bill reaches the standard American people deserve.

A new amendment this week was aimed at winning over moderate Republicans, including Reichert, by adding money to help people with serious diseases pay medical costs. However, Reichert said he believes the amendment does not go far enough.

“This a temporary five year fix that puts people in a position…If you have a serious illness that you’re dealing with, a lot of times this is an illness that isn’t cured," said Reichert. “It sometimes takes longer than four or five or six years."

Through late last night, he had been lobbied by GOP leadership including House Speaker Paul Ryan, Vice President Mike Pence and President Trump.

"My concerns have not been alleviated," said Reichert. "To me this process should have been one that was bi-partisan in the first place."

When asked if Rep. Reichert believes the bill will have the votes to pass the House, he said "yes," and added that he hopes his concerns can be addressed by the Senate when they take up the legislation.

Should the measure pass, it's expected to face major changes in the Senate.

Rep. Jaime Hererra Beutler, R-Wash, also said she would vote 'no' ahead of today's vote.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash, who was a co-sponsor of the Upton amendment, said she would vote 'yes.' As part of the GOP leadership team, she had been heavily involved in selling the vote to Republican members.

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Washington is not present for the vote. A spokesman says he's in Washington State due to a family emergency.

Statement from Rep. Reichert:

"With all of the political banter surrounding this bill, it can be difficult to remember that this decision ultimately comes down to people. We need to know our loved ones can get and afford the care they need, regardless of age, income, or health status," Reichert added in a prepared statement. "And we need to know that changes made by our government, even to a failing system, will not leave our friends, families, and neighbors worse off. I will continue to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to fix what is failing and make our current system work better for American families."



The legislation represents the GOP's attempt to fulfill their pledge to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law. It would ease that statute's insurance coverage requirements, cut Medicaid and erase taxes the law imposes on higher-earning people and health industry companies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2017 KING-TV