Rep. Jessyn Farrell joins race for Seattle Mayor

State Representative Jessyn Farrell has joined the race for Seattle Mayor.

In an email statement, Farrell stated “Today our city faces extreme challenges related to our rapid growth and wealth gap,” Farrell stated. “Seattle needs bold and steady leadership to find solutions to these issues. With a proven track record of showing results, I believe I’m uniquely qualified to usher in a new era and achieve the quality of life we want for all those who call Seattle home.”

Farrell has served Northeast Seattle as a democratic candidate since 2012.

