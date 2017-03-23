Renton Police search for suspect in shooting investigation

Renton fire officials say a woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at Hardie Avenue Southwest and Southwest 7th Street. Several bullets struck the car and the woman inside, according to Renton Fire. She sustained injuries to her leg.

The victim drove herself to Walmart immediately following the shooting, where the fire department says she was treated by medics.

Renton police are investigating the incident.

