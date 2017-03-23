Renton woman thanks first responders who saved her life

(FILE) Renton Fire Department. (Photo: KING)

So far this year, house fires have killed 11 people in Washington State, according to Rick Marshall, chief of the Renton Regional Fire Authority.

Thankfully, Kathy Grainger wasn't one of them.

She was asleep in bed in February when her smoke alarm woke her up.

"It's overwhelming," she said. "I was traumatized that night."

Grainger was getting dressed and ready to leave her home when the phone rang. It was ADT.

Her security alarm company wanted to make sure she was okay while also calling the fire department.

It was that call to the fire department that likely allowed firefighters to save her home, her cat and protect her neighbors' homes.

"It was the biggest reason this was a small fire," said Lt. Tom Sowards. "The potentials are astronomical."

ADT is proud of its role alerting the fire department quickly, so it orchestrated an awards ceremony right on Grainger's front lawn. Company executives handed out awards to the dispatcher who called Grainger that night, the saleswoman who sold her the alarm system, and even the technician who installed it.

The dispatcher, Melissa Glover, lives in Tennessee and traveled to Renton for the event.

"To know you've done something to save someone's life, that you've had a hand in that, it's rewarding, a real honor," said Glover, wiping away tears.

"I'm thankful to be alive," said Grainger. "I'm thankful these guys came as quickly as they did."

Copyright 2017 KING