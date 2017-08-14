Renton votes 'no' on safe injection sites

Renton City Council unanimously voted Monday to oppose supervised consumption sites.

Mayor Denis Law said the resolution doesn’t mean the proposal is off the table. It’s just on hold for now.

“There’s so many questions being asked in terms of liabilities and in terms of how you deal with this,” Law said.

A King County task force on opioid addiction recommended the county open two sites where addicts could use under medical supervision. Proponents say the sites would reduce overdose deaths, but critics worry they would enable drug use.

Several other cities have also opposed safe injection sites, including Bellevue and Federal Way, which both banned the sites last week. Auburn also voted no.

© 2017 KING-TV