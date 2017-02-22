Renton PD investigate strip mall burglaries

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Belfair Earthquake 10p
-
Car tab confusion: Does the math add up?
-
Danny Bonaduce on David Cassidy's dementia diagnosis
-
New map shows economic impacts of immigrants
-
Hot car invention kid
-
Smartphones blamed for insurance increases
-
Voters ask Rep. Reichert 'Why no town hall?'
-
Take a tour through Seattle's most expensive condo
-
RAW: DAPL protesters burn structures
-
Look inside island sex offender facility
More Stories
-
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits west of BelfairFeb 22, 2017, 9:21 p.m.
-
Strong, single, and going at it alone: Choice moms…Feb 22, 2017, 10:06 p.m.
-
Father speaks out about son's overdose to raise…Feb 22, 2017, 10:21 p.m.