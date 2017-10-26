Renton martial arts studio investigated for child rape

Renton police are investigating the owner of a Martial arts studio for child rape. The martial arts studio is located in the Cascade neighborhood in south Renton.



Investigators say they know of one victim right now, but they'd like to talk to anyone with any more information.

On October 11, Renton police arrested a man suspected of having sexual contact with an underage female student. The complaint alleges that the suspect engaged in sexual activity with the 10-year-old student at the studio on several occasions. On October 25, a search warrant was executed on the studio.

Renton police would like to talk with anyone who has more information in the case. Please contact Detective Jarratt at the Renton Police Department, (425) 430-7500, reference case 17-12449.

