Renton dog park closed after Parvovirus outbreak

KING 4:54 PM. PDT August 11, 2017

Cedar River dog park in Renton was temporarily closed Friday after a Canine Parvovirus outbreak in King County.

The park, located at 1500 Houser Way S., will be closed for two weeks while all surfaces are treated with a bleach mixture.

A local vet said a dog that was found to have Parvovirus most likely visited the park recently.

Parvovirus spreads easily and can live in untreated areas for a long time, according to a release from the City of Renton.

Virus symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration and lethargy.

