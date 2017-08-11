Renton dog park closed after Parvovirus outbreak

(Photo: Bruce Bennett, Getty Images)

Cedar River dog park in Renton was temporarily closed Friday after a Canine Parvovirus outbreak in King County.

The park, located at 1500 Houser Way S., will be closed for two weeks while all surfaces are treated with a bleach mixture.

A local vet said a dog that was found to have Parvovirus most likely visited the park recently.

Parvovirus spreads easily and can live in untreated areas for a long time, according to a release from the City of Renton.

Virus symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration and lethargy.

City closes Cedar River Dog Park today for at least 2 weeks as a precaution due to potential Parovirus. https://t.co/jem3qwTDyq pic.twitter.com/mVOJ6squaf — City of Renton (@CityofRenton) August 11, 2017

