Renton dog park closed after Parvovirus outbreak

Cedar River dog park in Renton was temporarily closed Friday after a Canine Parvovirus outbreak in King County.
The park, located at 1500 Houser Way S., will be closed for two weeks while all surfaces are treated with a bleach mixture.
A local vet said a dog that was found to have Parvovirus most likely visited the park recently.
Parvovirus spreads easily and can live in untreated areas for a long time, according to a release from the City of Renton.
Virus symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration and lethargy.
City closes Cedar River Dog Park today for at least 2 weeks as a precaution due to potential Parovirus. https://t.co/jem3qwTDyq pic.twitter.com/mVOJ6squaf— City of Renton (@CityofRenton) August 11, 2017
