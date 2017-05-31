Person injured in officer-involved shooting in Renton

One person was shot in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in Renton. (Photo: KING)

One person was shot in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in Renton.

The shooting happened in the 12800 block of 163rd Avenue Southeast in the Renton Highlands, according to Renton police.

Police have not released any information yet about what led up to the shooting, but Renton firefighters said one person was taken to Harborview.

No officers were injured.

Seattle Police tweeted that one of their detectives was working an operation and was involved in the shooting.

The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

