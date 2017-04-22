Multiple people injured in collision in Renton

Multiple vehicle crash in Renton on April 22, 2017. (Photo: Stacey Earhart) (Photo: Littler, Caryn)

Renton firefighters report at least eight patients in a multiple-vehicle crash on 140th Avenue SE near SR 169 in Renton.

Multiple medic teams were at the scene. The conditions of the patients are unknown at this point, but officials tweeted the first patients were being transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, while others to local hospitals.

Southbound lanes of 140th Avenue SE is closed from the Maple Valley Highway to Fairwood Boulevard; northbound lanes of 140th have reopened. Drivers should expect delays and take alternate routes.

