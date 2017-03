The head-on crash in shut down 108th Avenue SE in Renton early Sunday. (Photo: Renton Police Department)

RENTON, Wash. -- Police are investigating an early morning head-on crash on southbound WA-515 and Benson in Renton.

Renton Police Department said the collision happened in the 17800 block of 108th Ave SE near the Fred Meyer.

Not much information has been released, but there were serious injuries. One driver was arrested for DUI.

SE 108th Street has since reopened.



