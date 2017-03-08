Abandoned wedding dress in Renton needs its owner

Police say this wedding dress was found in an abandoned home in Renton, Wash. (Credit: Renton Police Department)

RENTON, Wash. -- Renton police are asking the public's help to reunite a wedding dress with its owner.

The department posted photos of the dress on Facebook and said it was found in an abandoned house near Sunset Terrace in the 900 block of Harrington Avenue NE.

It's being kept safe in the department's evidence room.

Anyone with information on the owner is asked to call Officer Cumming with case No. 17-2770 at 425-430-7500 or by email at tcumming@rentonwa.gov



