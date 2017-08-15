Renton votes 'no' on safe injection sites

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Former VP takes place of James Allsup as president of WSU College Republicans,
-
Traffic concerns ahead of solar eclipse
-
Police, protesters clash in dueling rallies in Seattle
-
WSU College Republican President attends 'Unite The Right' rally in Charlottesville
-
94-year-old retired judge puts in pool for neighborhood kids
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
Dueling demonstrations erupt in Seattle
-
Seattle council hears update on KeyArena deal
-
Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse
-
SPD: Some marchers 'there for violence'
More Stories
-
Eclipse traffic in Washington, Oregon will be worse…Aug. 9, 2017, 3:50 p.m.
-
WSU College Republicans president resigns after…Aug 14, 2017, 2:54 p.m.
-
New pilot program leaves bikes all over SeattleAug 14, 2017, 4:47 p.m.