Renton police search for luring suspect

Renton Police image of luring suspect

Renton, WASH. -- Police are searching for a man suspected of trying to lure a 15-year-old girl into his van. It happened Saturday, March 4 around 4 p.m. near the downtown Renton Metro Transit Center.

Police describe the suspect as a black man in his 30's, about 6 feet tall with a heavy build. He has shoulder length, black hair in braids with wooden beads at the ends, and full facial hair.

The suspect vehicle is a red Kia Sedona with the passenger headlight out, no front or rear license plates. The rear license plate area has a yellow dealer advertisement with black lettering.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Montemayor at 425-430-7528, regarding case 17-2887.

Renton Police image





