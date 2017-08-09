Reimagine Seattle's streets with pop-up parks

Seattle parking spots to become 'parklets' (Photo: KING)

Have you ever wanted to create a pop-up mini park in your neighborhood? Think games, food, and activities.

That idea could become a reality come September.

The Seattle Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for its PARK(ing) Day program.

"The program is intended to encourage creative placemaking, particularly in places where access to parks is limited, as well as raise awareness about the importance of walkable, livable, and healthy communities," according to SDOT's website.

You can apply to have your street turned into a fun and entertaining public space through August 18. There are no costs associated with the application.

Seattle's PARK(ing) Day will take place September 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The city has participated in the event annually since 2007.

You can also apply to host a privately-funded parklet or streatery during PARK(ing) Days here.

Here are the parklet and streatery locations that are now open or in the works:

