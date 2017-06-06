Reel in the fun during Free Fishing Weekend

A trout fisherman holds his rod on the river Tech coming from the Pyrenees during the river fishing opening at Amélie-les-Bains on March 12, 2016. Photo: AFP / RAYMOND ROIG (Photo: RAYMOND ROIG, Custom)

Grab your gear! The annual Free Fishing Weekend has arrived. This Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11, enjoy open access to Washington's streams, rivers, and lakes as fishing licenses are not required.

The Columbia River Salmon/Steelhead endorsement and the two-pole endorsement are also not required over the weekend.

For parking, a Vehicle Access Pass (which comes with fishing license) is not required. Additionally, a Discover Pass is not needed on Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife lands, but it is required on Washington State Park lands on Sunday and on Department of Natural Resources lands all weekend.

All other rules, including those regarding seasons, area, lure, bait, size, and catch, still apply. Catch Record cards are still required when fishing salmon, sturgeon, steelhead, and halibut. For all rules and restrictions, see the Fishing Regulation Pamphlet.

Free Fishing Weekend is always the first weekend after the first Monday in June.

See how KING 5's Jordan Steele is gearing up for the weekend.

