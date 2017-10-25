Reducing opioid overdoses in WA

The following is press release from Gov. Jay Inslee's office.



Gov. Jay Inslee will meet with state and local leaders Wednesday to discuss strategies and challenges in efforts to decrease the rate of opioid overdose deaths in Washington.

Inslee will be joined by representatives from partners and state agencies, including the state departments of Health, Social and Health Services, Corrections, and the state Health Care Authority. Also participating in the meeting will be Seattle-King County Public Health.

As part of Inslee's Results Washington initiative, state agencies track and collaborate on multiple measures related to the health of Washingtonians. Among them:

Mental health

Chemical dependency treatment

Decreasing smoking

Healthy food options in schools

Infectious diseases

