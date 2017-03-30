Redmond Police seek leads in New Year's murder

(Photo: Van Burkleo, Jennifer)

It's been three months since a 20-year-old was shot and killed at a New Year’s party in Redmond, and now Redmond Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward. Adrian Anguiano was killed at about 2 a.m. at the Trails of Redmond Apartment Complex after being shot in the neck.

“Now we know that over 200 people attended this party that night and we’ve spoken to many of them but yet, still, the police have missing pieces to this puzzle that we believe the community can help us solve,” Lieutenant Erik Scairpon said. “The police have talked to many of these witnesses, but we are certain that there are probably more people out there who know something or may have seen something, and it might seem insignificant to them, but we know that the public, in this case, has some missing pieces of this puzzle.”

Scairpon said Anguiano had just moved to the west side of the state to get a fresh start before he was tragically killed at the party.

Scairpon believes that some witnesses may be concerned about other lower level mischief that may have happened that night, and he thinks that may be preventing some from coming forward with information about the murder. He said that there only worry from that night is ensuring that they arrest the person responsible for killing Adrian.

“The investigators are being very tenacious and following up on all available leads. At this point, we know that we'll need somebody who attended that party that night; again, what was supposed to be a celebration. We need somebody to come forward, to share with us information that they saw or something they heard or somebody they heard something from, that will help us move this investigation forward to achieve justice for Adrian,” Scairpon said. “He was a very young man, had the rest of his life ahead of him, and here he was tragically taken from the family, on again, what was supposed to be a celebratory night, that ended with him dying.”

“Somebody may have a photograph, a text message, a video, a Snapchat, an Instagram, something that they believe might help us with this investigation,” Scairpon said.

There is a $1,000 reward for information that leads to developments in this case. If you know anything at all, you are asked to contact the Redmond Police.

