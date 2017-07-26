Red Cross offering incentives for blood

The Red Cross is putting out a national call for blood donations. (Photo: Red Cross)

The American Red Cross has issued an emergency call for blood and platelet donations after seeing a spike in demand.

To encourage you to donate, the Red Cross is now offering incentives including a $5 Target eGiftCard™.

After issuing the emergency call, the Red Cross has reported a 30 percent increase in blood donation appointments through mid-July.

Still, nearly 61,000 fewer blood donations than needed were given through the Red Cross in May and June, prompting the emergency call.

The Red Cross says the shortfall is the equivalent of not receiving any blood donations for more than four days.

To schedule an appointment to donate, use the Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 25-Aug. 15:



King County

Maple Valley

7/28/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kriss Chiropractic, 27203 216th Ave. SE, Suite 1



Seattle

7/26/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., KING 5, 1501 1st Ave. S.

7/27/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., AVA Queen Ann, 330 3rd Ave. West

7/28/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Seattle Chapter, 1900 25th Ave. S

8/15/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Reserve at Seatac, 19707 International Blvd.

_______________



Lewis County



Chehalis

8/3/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Old Credit Union Building, 156 NW Chehalis Ave.

_______________



Pacific County



Ocean Park

8/10/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peninsula Baptist Church, 23802 Pacific Highway 103



South Bend

8/8/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 310 Broadway

_______________



Snohomish County



Bothell

8/2/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., North Creek Valley Grange, 19510 Bothell Everett Highway



Tulalip

8/3/2017: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd.

_______________



Thurston County



Lacey

8/1/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Church LDS - Lacey 6th Ward, 9341 4th Ave. NE



Rochester

8/4/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lucky Eagle Casino, 12888 SW 188th Ave.



Tumwater

7/26/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cardinal CG, 700 Pat Kennedy Way SW

© 2017 KING-TV