Record heat hitting Seattle just in time for Labor Day weekend

Bust out your flip flops, bathing suits, sunscreen and water bottles because we’re about to see temperatures soar this weekend.

After a morning of light rainfall a drizzle earlier this week, we’re right back to our sunny skies and very warm temperatures. Highs this weekend are expected to climb into the mid to upper 80s with lower 90s by early next week.

We’ll start things off with sunshine on Friday and get things going slowly with a Seattle high around 80. That means many spots in the Northwest Interior will stay in the 70s, which I’m sure you’ll enjoy. By Saturday we top out at 88 and isolated lower 90s will begin to sprinkle in.

Get ready for record heat over Labor Day weekend.

Let me break down the next few days and compare them to the current record setting highs:

Friday: High 80° Record: 91°F (1987)

Saturday: High 88° Record: 98°F (1988)

Sunday: High 88° Record: 92°F (1988)

Monday: High 89° Record: 87°F (1963)

Tuesday: High 90° Record: 88°F (1973)

After Tuesday, we’ll begin to see temperatures level out a bit with a bit cooler temperatures moving back in by next weekend.

