Recently appointed WSF director taking on new challenges

Washington State Ferries Director Amy Scarton. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE – There's a new person at the helm of the Washington State Ferries, and Director Amy Scarton admits she's taking on some challenges.

For instance, many of the systems’ more experienced employees are nearing retirement, but she has a plan to attract new workers.

"We have partnerships with community colleges," she said at the Seattle Maritime Academy. "We've got a great new simulator there, we've got a great new engine room simulator, we have a new radar lab, and we're using their facilities to help train the next generation of our workforce."

Scarton said she's also focused on keeping the ferries well maintained, and she wants to integrate the ferry system with other forms of public transportation, to help customers move more smoothly, "not just from dock to dock, but from door to door."

Last month Washington State Department of Transportation secretary Roger Miller announced he was appointing Scarton to replace Interim Director Elizabeth Kosa.

Scarton most recently served as the WSDOT assistant secretary for Community and Economic Development.

