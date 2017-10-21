Recent rain allows some rivers to re-open for fishing

Salmon. (Photo: KING)

Recent rain during the last few days is a good news for people who like to go fishing in the Olympic National Park. The Department of Fish and Wildlife made the rule change because river flows have drastically increased to help salmon migrate.

Recreational fishing is now re-open in the Quillayute, Dickey, and Hoh Rivers within the Olympic National Park. The change went into effect October 21.

An October 16 closure was designed to protect salmon in the lower portions of each river because of concerns about low river flows hurting salmon migration. The Hoh River was at historically low levels during the closure and the Hoh Tribe closed its treaty fishery. The Quileute Tribe and the Department of Fish and Wildlife also closed treaty and sport fisheries in the Quillayute and Dickey Rivers.

The following is the full press release from Olympic National Park:

PORT ANGELES, WA: Olympic National Park is re-opening the Hoh, Quillayute, and Dickey Rivers to recreational fishing within park boundaries on Saturday, October 21. Recent rain events over the last 48 hours drastically increased river flows, allowing for unimpeded upstream migration of salmon and the re-opening of sport fishing.



For more information about fishing in Olympic National Park, including a complete copy of the current fishing regulations, please visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/olym/planyourvisit/fishing.htm.



Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife fishing closure information is posted at https://fortress.wa.gov/dfw/erules/efishrules/.

People who go fishing still need a license.

© 2017 KING-TV