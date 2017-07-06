Raw video: Crews battle 2-alarm house fire on Whidbey Island

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man trimming shrubs on trail finds dog buried alive
-
Whidbey Island home goes up in flames
-
Gunshot victim's painful secret
-
Get Your Money From A Battery Lawsuit
-
Photo could offer answers about Amelia Earhart's disappearance
-
Pancake artist makes edible masterpieces
-
Local climbers rescue chihuahua
-
West Seattle businesses become safe havens
-
Inslee on family leave law: 'Washington's leading the way'
-
Officers respond to fireworks complaints
More Stories
-
Crews battle 2-alarm house fire on Whidbey IslandJul. 6, 2017, 6:35 a.m.
-
Earthquake rocks Montana, Idaho and WashingtonJul. 5, 2017, 11:51 p.m.
-
The secret: Gunshot victim reveals the truth about…Jul. 5, 2017, 9:09 p.m.