Rain breaks Seattle's record dry streak

The first frontal system in nearly two months pushed through Western Washington late Saturday night.

A persistent summer ridge finally has given way to a couple of mostly weak weather systems. One spin-up in the atmosphere passed by early Saturday with a couple of mountain thunderstorms.

The main cold front moved through the I-5 corridor around midnight Saturday night. A solid precipitation shield coated the coast with 0.25-0.5 inches of rain while inland, cities recorded mostly 0.1 inches or less.

Because Sea-Tac recorded 0.02 inches of rain just before midnight Saturday night, the official streak ends with a record 55 days without measurable rainfall.

