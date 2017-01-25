Railroad overpass project will close main Burlington arterial for 18 months

BURLINGTON -- As a chef at Bob's Burgers and Brew, Tom Baxter knows quickness and convenience are critical to a business's success.

That's why what's cooking with the bridge just behind the restaurant has him a bit worried.

"It just sucks," he says. "Inconvenience sucks."

Old Highway 99 at Cook Road near Burlington will close next month to replace an 81-year-old railroad overpass. The bridge dates back to President Roosevelt's New Deal program and has been deemed "deficient and obsolete."

The problem with this deal is the closure will last up to 18 months and the only detour is to get on I-5.

Baxter wonders whether that will drive customers away.

"That's understandable," he says. "I mean, I don't personally want to get on the freeway ever if I don't have to."

Six-thousand cars and trucks cross the bridge every day. Project officials say it should only add about 10 minutes to the average commute -- unless there is an accident on the freeway.

Another concern is the Skagit Speedway and the throngs of race fans who will have to be re-routed as they make their way to the track when spring arrives.

"Obviously, it will be disruptive," says Skagit County Public Works director Dan Berentson.

He explains the project will take so long because work will have to stop dozens of times each day to let trains cross the tracks.

Berentson, however, is confident people will adapt.

"We've learned from experience when we have this kind of a project that over time people find what routes work best for them."

The $16.5-million replacement was paid for through the federal Bridge Replacement Advisory Committee, Connecting Washington, the Freight Mobility Strategic Investment Board and the Economic Development Fund.

When complete it will be wider and include shoulders, bike lanes, and sidewalks.

The closure is expected to begin in February and last until August of 2018.

Copyright 2016 KING