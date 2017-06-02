Race For The Cure: 11-year-old bakers raise thousands to fight breast cancer

11-year-old bakers Elle and Marta are doing their part to support this weekend Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure. (KING)

A pair of 11-year-old bakers are doing their part to support this weekend Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure.

The event is set for Sunday morning at Seattle Center, with thousands of runners and walkers expected to hit the pavement to raise both money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer.

Among those taking part are a pair of passionate 11-year-olds who have spent the last four years raising money for Race For The Cure.

Together, Ella and Marta have brought in over $30,000 in honor of family members who have been impacted by breast cancer.





The girls' participation began with a service project assigned by their teachers at Lakeridge Elementary School. From there, they cooked up a plan they like to call "Bake For The Cure."

Each year, they bake hundreds of cookies, with the proceeds from the bake sale going directly to Susan G. Komen and the Race For The Cure. Their goal this year is to raise $10,000. As of Friday, they were well on their way to meet that goal.

Ella and Marta also plan to take part in the 5k run/walk on Sunday, wearing pink tutus and walking side by side with family and friends.

The Race For The Cure kicks off at 8 a.m. on June 4th. It begins at Seattle Center and then winds its way through downtown Seattle.

