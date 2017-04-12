Race for seat to replace late Sen. Andy Hill
It's one of the most competitive races of 2017--the race to fill the State Senate seat left open by the late Senator Andy Hill. KING 5's Natalie Brand looks at the frontrunners in the race and why this race is such a big deal.
KING 7:22 PM. PDT April 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tacoma Fire Department diversity concerns
-
Two homicides in King County just miles apart
-
Livestream 4
-
Mayor's attorney: Case should be dropped
-
Verify: Councilmember's 'Cesspool of corruption' claim
-
Man forcibly removed from United flight
-
AEG teaming up with potential NHL investor in KeyArena bid
-
KeyArena bid could save iconic roof
-
Sawant comments on Murray sex scandal
-
Boeing Everett shift change could impact traffic
More Stories
-
Group says new $600M bid could save KeyArena buildingApr 12, 2017, 11:31 a.m.
-
UW police deliver protest shooting case to…Apr 12, 2017, 4:48 p.m.
-
Seattle councilmember Sawant comments on Murray sex scandalApr 12, 2017, 8:04 a.m.