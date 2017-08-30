Rabid bat found in SeaTac park

Bat

A rabid bat was found at Angle Lake park in SeaTac on Tuesday.

A visitor noticed the bat near the lakeshore by an old lifeguard shack and notified a city employee.

The bat tested positive for rabies and was euthanized.

It was found less than a week after a rabid bat was found in Ballard.

Rabies is a viral disease to the central nervous system that is treatable if caught early, but almost always fatal once symptoms begin. The virus is found in an animal’s saliva and can be transmitted by a bite or scratch.

If anyone or their pet had contact with the bat on Monday or Tuesday, contact King County-Seattle Public Health at 206-296-4774 for information about preventative treatment.

