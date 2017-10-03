Rabid bat found at Woodinville elementary school

Bat

Health officials say a rabid bat was found on the playground at an elementary school in the Seattle suburb of Woodinville.



Public Health Seattle & King County says the bat was found at Bear Creek Elementary School Monday morning.



Officials say the bat was found by a bench before school and that staff removed it. Officials say it tested positive for rabies Tuesday.



Officials are asking parents to ask students if they touched or saw the bat and if so, to contact Public Health at 206-296-4774 for information on preventative treatment.



Rabies is a viral disease of the central nervous system that is almost always fatal once symptoms begin. The virus is found in the saliva of an animal with rabies and is usually transmitted by a bite or scratch.

