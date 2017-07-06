Puyallup teen suffers fatal fall from North Meridian Bridge

A 46-year-old man slipped and fell while he was fishing Monday, according to a city of Sumner spokesperson. (Photo: KING)

Crews attempted to rescue a 16-year-old boy Thursday after he fell from the North Meridian Bridge.

The Puyallup Police Department and Central Pierce Fire and Rescue responded shortly after 3:05 a.m. to the 1100 block of North Meridian Street, where the bridge is located.

Officers found the teen lying on the sandbar below the bridge.

Officials say he suffered severe injuries from the fall and was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where he later died.

They say the early investigation appears to involve two teens: the 16-year-old and a 15-year-old friend. Officials say the two were walking across the bridge when the 16-year-old jumped over the railing falling nearly 30 feet to the sandbar along the Puyallup River.

Puyallup Police Captain Scott Engle says they believe the teen may have thought the bridge was connected to another bridge when he jumped.

The Puyallup Police Department's Mayor Crimes Unit are handling the investigation.

