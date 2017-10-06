Puyallup soldier killed in ambush in West Africa

Staff Sergeant Bryan Black

A special forces medic from Puyallup is among three soldiers killed in an ambush by militants in Niger in West Africa, according to the Pentagon.

Staff Sgt. Bryan Black, 35, died from wounds he suffered on Wednesday while on patrol with local forces. Staff Sgts. Jeremiah W. Johnson of Springfield, Ohio and Dustin M. Wright of Lyons, Georgia also died in the attack.

All three were assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Stars and Stripes reports the unit works with partner nations in North and West Africa to promote stability in the region.

Black joined the Army in 2009 and had several awards and decorations including the Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Special Forces Tab, Ranger Tab, Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, and Marksmanship Qualification Badge - Sharpshooter with Rifle.

