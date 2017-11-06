Puyallup pays tribute to Veterans

Friday is Veterans Day but some are already celebrating our country's former sevice members. Puyallup honored veterans from that community on Sunday with a program featuring the South Sound Symphonic Band, a choral band called Vivace! and singers from local high schools.

Cadets from Rogers, Wilson, Spanaway Lake and Washington High Schools carried the flags of their respective services.

The program also focused on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder with speakers from Rainier Therapeutic Riding, Heroes on the Water and PTSD Dog Graining programs.

The music and tribute were free.

