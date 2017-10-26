Puget Sound Energy using drone to assess storm damage

Puget Sound Energy has begun using a drone to study the aftermath of storms, from downed power lines to broken poles. (Photo: KING)

Puget Sound Energy has begun using a drone to study the aftermath of storms, from downed power lines to broken poles.

The drone can also be used to identify tree limbs that are hanging over power lines so they can be removed before the next story, and inspect infrastructure such as dams.

The utility’s program is just beginning and PSE’s drone has done about a half dozen missions so far.

