Puget Sound Energy: power outages in some areas could last days

On Tuesday, thousands of people went to bed for a third night in a row without power, after this week's winter weather. Puget Sound Energy says some customers in King and Kitsap Counties could be in the dark until Thursday or even Friday.

You can view Puget Sound Energy's outage map here.

PSE says crews are working around the clock to make repairs to poles and lines that were damaged during the snow storm. They say icy conditions on many side streets are creating challenges. Access to damaged lines is also an issue that's slowing them down.

At one point Tuesday afternoon, PSE said it could be Friday at noon before power is restored to some customers in Kitsap and King counties.

'Friday! That would be pushing it for sure," said Maja Arnold, who lives in Bellevue and has been without power since Sunday.

PSE's seven p.m. update showed a slight improvement, with restoration times for King and Kitsap counties now estimated for Thursday, February 9.

After spending two frigid nights in her home, on Tuesday Arnold decided to pack overnight bags and temporarily move her two kids out of their house. They'll be staying in a family member's studio apartment until the lights and the heat come back on.

"It was really cold. We all had lots of clothing on, robes, blankets, just all wrapped up," she said. "We're just going to wait, make the best of it."

PSE said they made successful repairs at more than 460 outage locations on Tuesday, but more than 600 outage locations remained.

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, PSE reported just over 8,000 customers still without power.

