Puget Sound-based Nimitz Strike Group leaves San Diego

(June 5, 2017) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) transits the San Diego Bay after departing Naval Base Coronado. Nimitz is underway as part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group on a regularly scheduled deployment. (Photo: James Vazquez, Custom)

Three San Diego-based ships and several aviation squadrons have joined up with the recently deployed Nimitz Strike Group.

The Washington-based ships USS Nimitz, USS Kidd, and USS Shoup left for deployment on June 1 and made a brief stopover in San Diego to meet up with additional ships USS Princeton a guided-missile cruiser, as well as guided-missile destroyers USS Howard and USS Pickney. Air detachments from the Marine Corps and Navy were also deployed.

Approximately 7,500 sailors are serving on these ships.

The deployment was previously scheduled and not in response to any specific incident or regional issue according to a statement from the Navy.

Information on where the group will be heading to has not been released.

(App users, click here to see pictures of the ships leaving San Diego.)





