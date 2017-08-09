Puget Sound air quality worsens again

A hazy morning in Tacoma, Wash., Aug. 9, 2017. (Credit: KING)

Western Washington's air quality took another turn for the worse Wednesday due to smoke and haze coming down from the British Columbia wildfires.

Seattle’s air quality index was 153 on Wednesday morning, which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to AirNow.

Children, patients with lung and heart conditions, and older adults should stay indoors if possible, according to Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.

This is a change from Monday when the agency showed good air quality in much of Western Washington.

The region may see smoke levels rise again at times until Friday, when a shift in the weather pattern is expected. Temperatures over the weekend will drop back into the 70's.

