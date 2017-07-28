Public toilets coming to Ballard & U-district

It was a $5 million fiasco: state-of-the-art public toilets that the city of Seattle was forced to get rid of after they became a hotbed for illegal activities. Now the city says it's looking to put two new public toilets out on the streets.

KING 5:59 PM. PDT July 28, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories