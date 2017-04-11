PSE to charge for parking at Snoqualmie Falls Park

Water rushes over Snoqualmie Falls as the Snoqualmie River swells with recent rain. (Photo: KING)

Puget Sound Energy will begin charging for parking at the Snoqualmie Falls Park gift shop lot in May.

PSE said the move is an effort to reduce traffic congestion in Snoqualmie, and the 50-space lot closest to the falls will become “pay to park.”

The company said it has a license to operate Snoqualmie Falls Park in conjunction with its hydroelectric project.

The upper and lower lots, which total more than 300 spaces will remain free. An overflow lot off Snoqualmie Parkway at Railroad Avenue can accommodate 150 extra cars.

The parking fees go into effect May 8.

PSE has not yet determined a rate.

