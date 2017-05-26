PSE offers customers new solar options

Puget Sound Energy has two solar farms customers can invest in. One is on top of a community center in Kingston. (Photo: KING)

If you're thinking about switching to solar power but can't afford to cover your house with solar panels, Puget Sound Energy has another option.

Video games aren't just a past time at Greg Heath's house. He designs them professionally. Electricity is used so often, it's like another member of the household. That's the reason they started looking for outside help.

"We've looked into solar panels for probably the last 10 years. We've been considering it, but the price has always been too price prohibitive for us," he said.

Heath says $10,000 to $12,000 for solar panels is too much. But, a new program cut the price to just $30 a month.

"Wow, I can actually completely power my house now with solar," he said.

Here's how it works. Puget Sound Energy has two solar farms customers can invest in. One is on top of a community center in Kingston. The Heath family pays $30 extra on top of their monthly bill toward the center's solar power, which off-sets the power of their Kenmore home.

"And in return, you're reducing your own carbon footprint and supporting the green economy for the region," Heather Mulligan said.

Mulligan helps manage PSE's new Solar Choice program. Customers can buy solar credits for as little as $5 a month.

"What we were hearing was customers wanted solar. They love solar. They think it's part of the future. So, we wanted to make it more accessible," she said.

In just a couple months, 2,000 people have bought solar credits. PSE has 800 customer spots left available.

"It feels different when I come home and realize the kids have been running around and left every light on upstairs. I sigh, I give them the lecture, but at least I feel like we didn't do too much harm on the environment," Heath laughed.