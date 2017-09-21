Protestors spread out across PSE offices

Led by the Puyallup tribe, the demonstration included prayers, singing, and speeches by tribal elders. (Photo: KING)

Hundreds of protestors spread out across 13 Puget Sound Energy offices on Thursday to draw attention to a proposed liquid natural gas facility planned for the Tacoma tideflats.

"This is our ancestral lands," Dakota Case said.

Case delivered a letter to the PSE office in Tacoma.

"Stop construction of the LNG plant in Tacoma now. The only bridge that fracked natural gas provides is a bridge to hell on Earth. We are not your dumping ground for dirty fossil fuels," he read.

Led by the Puyallup tribe, the demonstration included prayers, singing, and speeches by tribal elders.

Local nurse Kenra Brewer, who took her lunch break to dress as Captain Planet, called the LNG plant a socioeconomic and racial justice issue one her patients would face.

"It says PSE smells like 'gass,'" she laughed. "How we should say, from the lower regions of our human intelligence."

Brewer and others say the planned facility shows PSE is investing in dirty energy.

"To show our support so maybe we can help stop that destruction and what's going to happen to our people and our future generations," Jimbo Simmon said.

The Puyallup tribe has filed a formal "stop work" order and sued over the plant.

KING 5 reached out to PSE for comment; they released the following statement:

Puget Sound Energy is working hard to pave a path to a cleaner energy future for our customers. PSE started a journey more than 10 years ago to reduce our carbon footprint.



We are building a $300 million liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant on Port of Tacoma property to provide cleaner fuel for ships, as well as much-needed additional natural gas for customers in the growing Tacoma area. The facility will create family-wage jobs and create the greenest shipping fleet on the west coast (TOTE Maritime).



Our general rate case settlement being reviewed by the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission establishes a workable mechanism to fund the decommissioning and environmental remediation at Colstrip. Colstrip Units 1 and 2 are scheduled for closure by July 2022. For the newer Colstrip Units 3 and 4, shut-down dates have not been established, but the schedule for depreciating those investments has been accelerated from a period ending in 2045 to one ending in 2027.



PSE is actively developing additional renewable resources that protect our customers’ pocketbook and the environment.

