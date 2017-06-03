Protesters want truth on Russia collusion in 2016 election

Photo: @RyanTakeoK5

Protestors filled Seattle's Cal Anderson Park Saturday morning, demanding truth from President Donald Trump.



Demonstrators want an independent commission to investigate possible Russian collusion in the 2016 election, information to be made public as soon as possible, a release of Trump's tax returns to clarify his business interests, and the prosecution of any crimes that may have been committed, according to a news release.

A couple other signs at #MarchForTruth Seattle. Apologies for not getting the "Go Fact Yourself" sign. pic.twitter.com/aFfwazjfa9 — Ryan Takeo (@RyanTakeoK5) June 3, 2017



More than 135 cities were planning peaceful demonstrations Saturday.



The Seattle rally started at 10 a.m. Other northwest cities participating include Portland, North Bend and the Tri-Cities. Major cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. and New York City also had demonstrations planned.



