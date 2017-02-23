Protesters demand Rep. Reichert hold town hall meetings

ISSAQUAH – Protesters have blocked both lanes of SE 56th St. in front of Rep. Dave Reichert’s district office in Issaquah.

The group is demanding Reichert hold a town hall meeting.

In an interview with KING 5 on Wednesday, Reichert said he’s been meeting with constituents in small groups, but he’s intentionally avoided holding a larger town hall for fear it could turn into a shouting match, as others have nationwide.

"I’m very concerned about the safety of constituents in these meetings. I’m very concerned about the safety of my staff. But, I think the important thing to know is I hear them. I know what they’re feeling right now. People are afraid,” Reichert said.

