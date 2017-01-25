Protesters climb crane in northwest DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - At least two protesters have climbed a construction crane in northwest D.C., police said.

The incident is taking place on 15th St. between L and M Streets. M and K Streets are currently blocked.

Protesters can be seen putting up a sign with the word "resist" written on it.

D.C. police continues to monitor the situation.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

(© 2017 WUSA)