Protesters climb crane in northwest DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - At least two protesters have climbed a construction crane in northwest D.C., police said.
The incident is taking place on 15th St. between L and M Streets. M and K Streets are currently blocked.
Protesters can be seen putting up a sign with the word "resist" written on it.
D.C. police continues to monitor the situation.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
