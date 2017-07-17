Protest, hearing for disabled veteran who faces deportation

Muhammad Zahid Chaudhry (Photo: KING)

A protest will be held Monday ahead of a hearing for Muhammed Zahid Chaudhry, a decorated disabled Army and National Guard veteran who faces deportation to Pakistan after residing in the U.S. for the past 15 years.

According to an Executive Order (#13269) enacted by former President Bush in 2002, Chaudhry's military service qualified him for expedited naturalization. Chaudhry's attorney, Bob Pauw, says he also qualifies for citizenship because he has been married to a U.S. citizen for more than 16 years.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement say Chaudhry should be deported because of two incidents, The Olympian reports, including a time where he allegedly misrepresented his citizenship when trying to become a reserve officer at the Yakima Police Department.

The hearing will take place Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Seattle Immigration Court. Judge Paul deFonzo will hear the arguments.



The protest will be in front of the court building at noon followed by a vigil where Chaudhry supporters will sit in solidarity during proceedings.



