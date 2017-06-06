Protecting Cushman Station

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
72-hour sale: Southwest fares fall below $100 round-trip
-
Followers of Christ parents charged with murdering infant
-
Victim pulls gun on suspected car thief
-
One shot and killed during fight at party in White Center
-
Seattle City Council passes soda tax
-
Properties damaged after shots fired in Columbia City
-
Seattle Mayor Ed Murray signs the soda tax bill into law.
-
What is Hanford?
-
Point Defiance roundabout on the way
-
Construction of Paine Field terminal to begin
More Stories
-
Deputies identify person of interest in Kitsap…Jun. 6, 2017, 7:06 p.m.
-
Bear feeding program criticized for baitingJun. 6, 2017, 8:03 p.m.
-
Murray to make KeyArena announcment WednesdayJun. 6, 2017, 8:18 p.m.