Properties damaged after shots fired in Columbia City

Several properties were damaged after shots were fired from two vehicles in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood Monday evening.

The shooting happened in the 4800 block of Rainier Avenue South about 7 p.m.

The occupants of a green Chrysler traveling southbound on Rainier Avenue fired shots towards a silver Honda that was traveling northbound, according to Seattle Police.

The Honda sped off, crashing into another vehicle on Rainier Avenue and South Edmunds Street and then leaving the scene.

The driver of that vehicle was treated for minor injuries.

The Chrysler drove past 35th Avenue South and South Ferdinand Street and its occupants fired additional shots, according to police. The car was last seen traveling northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Way South.

At least three businesses were damaged from the shots. Bullets went through windows at Starbucks and Wink Eyeware and through a sandwich board sign at Empire Espresso.

Several cars were also damaged, one with a shattered window and another with a flat tire.

The shots fired did not cause any known injuries.

