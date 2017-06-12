KING
Close

Pride & Peace: A KING 5 Community Forum

Watch the entire program

KING 7:05 AM. PDT June 12, 2017

How do we move together in peace?

In the immediate aftermath of the June 12, 2016, shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Fla, Joyce Taylor and a panel of community leaders and experts from the Seattle area tackled that question in "Pride and Peace: A KING 5 Community Forum."

Catch up on the discussion with the following video clips as we focus on:

LGBT Community | Muslim Community | Pride Events | Looking Forward | Online Discussion

Watch the full program

Photos from the event

Copyright 2016 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories